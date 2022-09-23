On September 23, social entrepreneur, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, accompanied with his wife, met with the teaching staff and students of Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University.

September 23, 2022, 14:23 Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students of Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The participants of the meeting laid flowers at the memorial in memory of the university's fallen students.

Rector of the university Donara Gabrielyan welcomed the attendees and noted the importance of the meeting of Ruben Vardanyan with professors and students.

Ruben Vardanyan noted that the purpose of the meeting was to get acquainted with the activities of the university, to present its plans and tasks in Artsakh, as well as to implement and discuss joint projects aimed at the development of Artsakh and ensuring long-term security.

“I will work 24 hours a day; I will work honestly and transparently, in order to implement the plans aimed at that goal. I am not a savior, I am a soldier who came here with his own plans, to change something here and protect Artsakh with joint efforts," said R. Vardanyan.

At the end of the meeting, he answered the questions of the teaching staff, students and journalists.