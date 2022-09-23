Armenian FM briefs Jordanian counterpart on consequences of Azerbaijani aggression

On September 22, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York to participate in the 77th UNGA session, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safad, the Armenian MFA reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ararat Mirzoyan and Ayman Safadi had a detailed discussion on issues of further deepening and expanding the Armenian-Jordanian relations, particularly focusing on the possibilities of strengthening economic cooperation.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on recent developments, the issues of security and stability in the Middle East and South Caucasus regions.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his interlocutor on the consequences of Azerbaijan's military aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. Minister Mirzoyan highlighted the need to deliver a targeted response to the aggressor by the international community and to restrain the maximalist policy of Azerbaijan. The importance of adequate assessment of the war crimes committed by the armed forces of Azerbaijan was also underlined.