Draft Constitution of Artsakh put for public debate

The Professional Committee on Constitutional Reforms under the President of the Republic of Artsakh informs that the Draft Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh is brought up for public discussion on the legal information system of the Republic of Artsakh (arlexis.am), the Presidential Office said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Proposals on the Draft Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh with their justifications can be submitted to the Professional Committee on Constitutional Reforms under the President of the Republic by 6PM September 30 of the current year at the e-mail address constcom@gov.nkr.am.

For more information, please call (+374) 94-25-64 or (+374) 95-33-41”, the statement says.