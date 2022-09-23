Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which since the evening of September 22 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions and settlements in different directions.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement that was just released by the Azerbaijani defense ministry is disinformation”, Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Aram Torosyan said on social media.