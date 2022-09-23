David Babayan Met with the Leadership of Ramkavar Azatakan Party

On September 22, within the framework of his working visit to the USA, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan arrived in Los Angeles, where he met with the leadership of the U.S. Western Region Ramkavar Azatakan Party, the Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the foreign policy of Artsakh, settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict, regional processes, as well as cementing the Homeland-Diaspora ties were discussed.

David Babayan expressed his gratitude to the Ramkavar Azatakan Party for its constant support of Artsakh, stressing in that context the important role of traditional Armenian Parties in maintaining the Armenian identity, solving nationwide issues, and protecting the interests of Artsakh.