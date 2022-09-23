Ruben Vardanyan held a meeting with a group of citizens holding a sit-in in Stepanakert

Well-known businessman, social entrepreneur philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met yesterday with a group of citizens holding a sit-in in Stepanakert's Revival Square.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruben Vardanyan informed about this on his Facebook page.

"The issue of the future of Artsakh concerns the whole nation, and people express their attitudes and worries in different ways.

That was my second meeting with citizens holding a sit-in in Stepanakert's Revival Square. We had a frank conversation about a number of problems that concern them.

I was happy to hear that they also see solutions to many issues through consolidation," he wrote.