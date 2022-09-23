US Secretary of State Blinken highlights need for comprehensive, long-term settlement of NK conflict

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York City within the framework of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Prime Minister referred to the large-scale military aggression launched by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia, attaching importance to the clear positions and evaluations of the US regarding what happened. The Head of the Government of Armenia highly appreciated Blinken's personal efforts to support the negotiation process and dialogue. Also, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the international community's condemnation of Azerbaijani actions, the withdrawal of Azerbaijani units from the sovereign territory of Armenia, the return of Armenian prisoners of war who are still kept in Azerbaijan, and an appropriate reaction to other humanitarian issues.

Blinken emphasized the willingness of the US to continue its efforts aimed at the negotiation and peace process, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive and long-term settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, including for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. The US Secretary of State emphasized the trilateral meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York, and expressed hope that the dialogue will continue in the near future.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged thoughts also on the continued development of Armenian-US relations some and other matters of mutual interest.