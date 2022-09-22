One of Armenia civilians wounded in recent Azerbaijan military aggression dies

An Armenian civilian, who was wounded in the latest attacks of Azerbaijan on Armenia and was receiving treatment in hospital, has died, bringing the civilian death toll from the Azerbaijani attack to 4, the Ministry of Health said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Two other wounded civilians are in moderate condition.

Seven Armenian civilians were wounded as a result of shelling by Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Armenian combat positions and settlements.