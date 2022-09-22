US Congressman Adam Schiff made a Twitter post on the occasion of Armenia's Independence Day anniversary.
US Congressman Schiff: These atrocities will continue until international community condemns Aliyev
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: This Armenian Independence Day, we mourn the Armenian soldiers murdered last week by Azeri forces, and seek justice for the displaced and terrorized. These atrocities will continue until the international community condemns [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev, unequivocally. The U.S. must lead the way," Schiff wrote on Twitter.