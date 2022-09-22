US Congressman Schiff: These atrocities will continue until international community condemns Aliyev

1028 | September 16, 2022 15:18 Azerbaijanis dismember Armenia servicewoman

702 | September 16, 2022 17:50 At least 7600 people displaced in Armenia as a result of Azerbaijani attack

683 | September 16, 2022 15:37 Armenia army chief: Azerbaijan penetrated 1-2km in Nerkin Hand, half km in Ishkhanasar, gained advantage in Shorzhas

662 | September 16, 2022 17:15 US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirms upcoming Armenia visit

644 | September 17, 2022 12:50 Germany deputy chief of mission to Armenia is ‘shocked’ by destruction he saw in Jermuk city by Azerbaijan

633 | September 16, 2022 16:32 A playground built in Martakert's Zaglik community

603 | September 17, 2022 09:11 Alen Simonyan: Introduction of martial law may be perceived as act of aggression

555 | September 17, 2022 09:35 Armenian Defense Ministry: As of 9 a.m., situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains unchanged