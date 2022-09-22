‘Recent hostilities underscore the need to redouble our diplomacy’ – Biden to Pashinyan

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the United States of America Joe Biden sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the PM’s Office said.
On September 22, businessman, social entrepreneur, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan had a meeting with...
Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today the delegation led by Head of the Belgium- Armenia...
Chief of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said Iran will not tolerate any change...
On September 20 and 21, the U.S. Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues organized meetings of Foreign...
The World Evangelical Alliance delivered a statement at the UN Human Rights Council on September 21,...
On September 21, within the framework of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Minister of Foreign...
On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh made a working visit to Chldran, Ashan and Haghorti communities of Martakert and Martuni districts and solar photovoltaic panels have been installed in animal farms.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...
Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...
Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...
The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...
Today, on September 21, at the monument dedicated to the memory of the fallen student-freedom fighters of Artsakh State University, the oath ceremony of the first-year students of the university was held.
Improvement works are being carried out on Artur Mkrtchyan Street in Stepanakert.
A delegation, led by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency...
The economic cooperation between Russia and Armenia both at inter-state and inter-regional level is...
On September 19, a press conference entitled "Azerbaijan's genocidal policy and war crimes in 1918-2022"...
Conscript soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Davit Gishyan, born in 2002, has been killed in captivity,...
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol has expressed her support to Armenia.
There’ve been no changes in the situation since the Chief of General Staff’s report on the frontline, Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan told reporters when asked whether or not the Azerbaijani unit has withdrawn from Jermuk.
No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 10:00, September...
On September 20, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire with some periodicity in the eastern...
Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of 95 Armenian servicemen killed as a result of the latest attack on...
No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 09:00, September...
The number of those killed or missing as a result of the latest large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan...
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today head of the operational group of the CSTO...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
