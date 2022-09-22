On September 22, businessman, social entrepreneur, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan had a meeting with Vitaly Balasanyan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruben Vardanyan informed about this on his Facebook page.

Today I had a meeting with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan. The issues of ensuring the security of Artsakh in the conditions of new geopolitical and regional challenges were on the discussion agenda.

We noted that despite the geopolitical developments and upheavals, we ourselves, in the case of coming together and uniting our efforts, can play a big role in ensuring our own security," he wrote.