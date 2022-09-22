On September 22, the annual chess tournament between disabled and wounded freedom fighters started at the Stepanakert Chess Sports School.

September 22, 2022, 14:12 A chess tournament between disabled and wounded freedom fighters started in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the tournament was organized at the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh and with the support of the Union of Artsakh Freedom Fighters.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the director of the Chess School, chief referee Hakob Avagyan informed that this tournament has been held in Artsakh for more than 15 years. In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the director of the Chess School, chief referee Hakob Avagyan informed that this tournament has been held in Artsakh for more than 15 years.

"This tournament held between disabled and wounded freedom fighters has a traditional nature, being a great incentive to unite freedom fighters under one roof.

12 freedom fighters are participating in the tournament this year.

The participants are from Martuni, Askeran, Martakert, Hadrut regions and Stepanakert. The participants are from Martuni, Askeran, Martakert, Hadrut regions and Stepanakert.

The competition will be held in six rounds.

The winners will be awarded with certificates, souvenirs and monetary rewards", added the chief referee.