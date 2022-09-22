On September 22, the annual chess tournament between disabled and wounded freedom fighters started at the Stepanakert Chess Sports School.
A chess tournament between disabled and wounded freedom fighters started in Stepanakert
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the tournament was organized at the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh and with the support of the Union of Artsakh Freedom Fighters.
The competition will be held in six rounds.
The winners will be awarded with certificates, souvenirs and monetary rewards", added the chief referee.