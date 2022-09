On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh made a working visit to Chldran, Ashan and Haghorti communities of Martakert and Martuni regions and solar photovoltaic panels have been installed in animal farms.

September 22, 2022, 12:48 Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The purpose of the visit was to study the completed works.

As a result of the studies, no inconsistencies have been found, and the commission gave a positive conclusion to the performed works.