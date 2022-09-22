Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today the delegation led by Head of the Belgium-Armenia Friendship Group Mark Demesmaeker, the Parliament’s press service said.

September 22, 2022, 12:39 Alen Simonyan hosts delegation led by Head of Belgium-Armenia Friendship Group

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his remarks the Speaker of Parliament said Armenia attaches importance to the high-level contacts with Beligum. In this context the cooperation in the formats of friendship groups was highlighted.

The Speaker welcomed Mr. Demesmaeker’s jointing the amendments proposed to the draft resolution presented by the Armenian side during the annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly held in Birmingham on 2-6 July 2022.

Issues relating to the security of Armenia and the guarantee of the rights of Armenian population of Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

“We expect that our Belgian partners will continue making efforts for the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war and the stop of the coordinated destruction of Armenian historical-cultural and religious heritage in the territories of Artsakh that have come under the Azerbaijani control”, Speaker Alen Simonyan said.

He expressed confidence that like during the 2020 war, now as well the Belgian partners will raise their voice to condemn the aggression unleashed by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan against Armenia.