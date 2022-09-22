Borrell announces new sanctions on Russia because of referendums

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel said at a press conference that EU countries will impose new sanctions against Russia as soon as possible because of the referendums in the Donbass republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Additional restrictive measures against Russia will be introduced immediately, as soon as possible in coordination with our partners, he said.

Borrell noted that the sanctions would be both personal and sectoral.

He added that EU countries would continue to support Ukraine by supplying military equipment and weapons.

The authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, decided on September 20 to hold referendums on becoming part of the Russian Federation after a public appeal.