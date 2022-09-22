On September 21, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde in New York, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reports.

September 22, 2022, 09:20 Armenia expects international community’s targeted, adequate response to Azerbaijani war crimes

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Presenting the details of military aggression of Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity of Armenia since September 13, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia particularly emphasized the need of eliminating its consequences and the international community's targeted and adequate response to the aggressor country, as well as the necessity of restraining the maximalist and aggressive policy pursued by Azerbaijan. The urgency of an appropriate assessment to the war crimes committed by the armed forces of Azerbaijan, in particular, the cases of inhumane treatment of servicewomen, was also emphasized.

The parties touched upon the agenda of Armenian-Swedish bilateral relations, expressing readiness to undertake active steps towards further expansion and development of cooperation. The deepening of collaboration in the sphere of strengthening democratic institutions in Armenia was highlighted. Thoughts were also exchanged on cooperation on international platforms and Armenia-EU partnership.