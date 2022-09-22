Greek politician representing Syriza party Markos Bolaris has expressed his support to Armenia and the Armenian people, condemning the aggression of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Armenia in Greece said.

September 22, 2022, 09:16 Greek politician expresses support to Armenia, condemns Azerbaijan’s aggression

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Greek politician issued a statement on social media.

“Respect to Armenia!

Armenians are a brotherly nation, a nation with whom we stand for centuries, both in favorable conditions and during storms.

It’s a nation whose roots we meet in the initial myths of the Greek mythology.

Yes, I am talking about Armenians, whose pride I honor, whose broad horizons I respect, whose patience and determination I appreciate, I bow before their sufferings and the memory of the Genocide, whose struggle for freedom running for years I applause.

Yes, I am talking about Armenians, a nation who were the first to build a Christian state”, Markos Bolaris said.

He said that he considers his duty to support the Armenian people at any difficult moment.

“I consider my duty to support this people at any difficult moment, not because they need my modest support, but because this support is louder and stronger when Armenia and Armenians are subjected to unfair, aggressive and militaristic provocations by neighbor Azerbaijan with the help and support of Turkey, just like yesterday.

The message of Greece, the European Union and the United States to Azerbaijanis must be clear: do not try to take advantage of the international energy situation! It’s temporary! Respect the international agreements and the recognized borders.

Respect the neighboring nations, respect Armenia!” he stated.