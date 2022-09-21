Pelosi, Congressmen and Armenia Rep. on International Legal Affairs discuss Azeri human rights violations

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressmen and the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Affairs Yeghishe Kirakosyan discussed Azerbaijan’s human rights violations.
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Met with Yeghisheh Kirakosyan, Speaker Pelosi, and other Members of the Armenian Caucus today. We discussed Azerbaijan's horrific human rights abuses and Armenia's efforts in the International Court of Justice and European Court of Human Rights,” Congressman Frank Pallone tweeted.