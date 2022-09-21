Azeri troops must immediately withdraw from occupied Armenian territories– Secretary of Security Council to CSTO Sec-Gen

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and the delegation led by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas discussed the aftermath of the Azerbaijani aggression against sovereign territory of Armenia, Grigoryan's Office said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the meeting Grigoryan reiterated Armenia’s position that the Azerbaijani troops must immediately withdraw from occupied Armenian territories and that Armenia will defend its territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty with all means at its disposal.

Issues related to the CSTO delegation’s agenda were discussed.

Grigoryan also presented the current public opinions in Armenia pertaining to the CSTO.