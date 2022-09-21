Today, on September 21, at the monument dedicated to the memory of the fallen student-freedom fighters of Artsakh State University, the oath ceremony of the first-year students of the university was held.

September 21, 2022, 14:36 The oath-taking ceremony of the first-year students was held in the Artsakh State University

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The event was attended by Artsakh State Minister and Chairman of the Council of Artsakh State University Artak Beglaryan, Minister of Education, Science,Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic Anahit Hakobyan and the rector of the Artsakh State University Armen Sargsyan.

The participants observed a minute of silence and laid flowers at the pedestal to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes.

The students have committed themselves to serve to the preservation of national and universal values, the acquisition of knowledge, for the sake of Motherland and the welfare of humanity.

Rector Armen Sargsyan congratulated the first-year students on behalf of the academic council and teaching staff on the occasion of the oath-taking ceremony.

"The oath-taking ceremony of freshmen has become a tradition, which this year coincided with the Independence Day of the Motherland. By swearing at this monument, you undertake to use the knowledge and experience gained at the university throughout your life for the prosperity of the motherland," said the rector. "The oath-taking ceremony of freshmen has become a tradition, which this year coincided with the Independence Day of the Motherland. By swearing at this monument, you undertake to use the knowledge and experience gained at the university throughout your life for the prosperity of the motherland," said the rector.

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, congratulating the students, considered the day and place of the event to be symbolic.

"I am very glad that the university continues these traditions and improves the conditions year by year, thanks to which I am sure that over the years, based on the education received at the university, we will be able to overcome the problems facing our statehood and independence with joint efforts," Beglaryan said, in particular. "I am very glad that the university continues these traditions and improves the conditions year by year, thanks to which I am sure that over the years, based on the education received at the university, we will be able to overcome the problems facing our statehood and independence with joint efforts," Beglaryan said, in particular.

Minister of Education, Science,Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic Anahit Hakobyan congratulated the freshmen, quoting Garegin Njdeh: "If you wish to know the future of a nation, take a look at its youth. Minister of Education, Science,Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic Anahit Hakobyan congratulated the freshmen, quoting Garegin Njdeh: "If you wish to know the future of a nation, take a look at its youth.

“You are the cornerstone that will strengthen our statehood. Be faithful to your oath and to your country," she said.

Public figure and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, who also attended the ceremony, congratulated the students and urged them to be self-confident and believe in their own abilities.