The foreign ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Moldova and Ukraine have signed a protocol on the procedure for determining the country - producer of goods to the agreement on a free trade zone within the framework of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) meeting in New York, the Georgian Foreign Ministry noted on Wednesday, news.am informs.

September 21, 2022, 18:08 Tbilisi, Baku, Kyiv and Chisinau sign protocol on improving free trade

The countries signed a convention on mutual assistance in consular matters. The foreign ministers of the four states stressed the importance of coordinated action at the international platform, the Georgian Foreign Ministry added.

GUAM organization was established in 1997. From 1999 to 2005, it also included Uzbekistan. The main tasks of the organization are proclaimed strengthening democracy, ensuring stable development and strengthening international and regional security. An agreement on the creation of a free trade zone between the countries was signed in 2002.