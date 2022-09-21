Russian MFA wouldn't comment on Tracy's nomination as ambassador to Moscow

Moscow will comment on the appointment of the U.S. ambassador to Russia as soon as the ambassador is appointed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.
Moscow will comment on the appointment of the U.S. ambassador to Russia as soon as the ambassador is appointed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.
The Paris City Hall raised the Armenian flag on its building on the occasion of the Armenian Independence Day, as well as in sign of solidarity following the Azeri attack.
Russia intends to continue contributing to strengthening the security of the Armenian people, the Russian...
Azerbaijani authorities are ready to start working on a peace treaty with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign...
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and the delegation led by CSTO Secretary...
US Ambassador Lynne Tracy on Wednesday released a congratulatory message on the occasion of Armenia's...
On September 21, the leaders of the factions of the Artsakh National Assembly met with Commander of the...
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a congratulatory telegram to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.15 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...
Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...
The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...
The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.
Today, on September 21, at the monument dedicated to the memory of the fallen student-freedom fighters of Artsakh State University, the oath ceremony of the first-year students of the university was held.
Improvement works are being carried out on Artur Mkrtchyan Street in Stepanakert.
A delegation, led by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency...
The economic cooperation between Russia and Armenia both at inter-state and inter-regional level is...
On September 19, a press conference entitled "Azerbaijan's genocidal policy and war crimes in 1918-2022"...
Conscript soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Davit Gishyan, born in 2002, has been killed in captivity,...
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol has expressed her support to Armenia.
There’ve been no changes in the situation since the Chief of General Staff’s report on the frontline, Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan told reporters when asked whether or not the Azerbaijani unit has withdrawn from Jermuk.
No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 10:00, September...
On September 20, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire with some periodicity in the eastern...
Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of 95 Armenian servicemen killed as a result of the latest attack on...
No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 09:00, September...
The number of those killed or missing as a result of the latest large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan...
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today head of the operational group of the CSTO...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
month
week
day