Moscow will comment on the appointment of the U.S. ambassador to Russia as soon as the ambassador is appointed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

September 21, 2022, 16:41 Russian MFA wouldn't comment on Tracy's nomination as ambassador to Moscow

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I consider it inappropriate to comment on appointments before they are made, because it does not correspond to either practice or procedure. When the appointments are made, they will officially comment," Zakharova said on Radio Sputnik.

Earlier, the White House reported that U.S. President Joe Biden had nominated Lynne Tracy, a State Department staffer who heads the diplomatic mission in Armenia, for the post of Ambassador to Russia.