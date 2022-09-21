Bayramov: Azerbaijani authorities ready to start working on peace agreement with Armenia

Azerbaijani authorities are ready to start working on a peace treaty with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: During talks with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly the diplomat said that Baku was ready to start working on the document despite the conflict on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, news.am reports.

The FM also noted the importance of implementing the cooperation program between Azerbaijan and the OSCE in the post-conflict period.