Russia intends to continue contributing to strengthening the security of the Armenian people, the Russian Embassy said in a statement on Armenian Independence Day.

September 21, 2022, 15:43 Embassy: Russia has always been, will be standing with brotherly Armenia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We congratulate the citizens of Armenia on the National Day, Independence Day. Our brotherly Armenia, like Russia, is going through difficult times. The trials and pain of loss is what unites our peoples today, as well as the centuries-old close ties, common historical destinies, values and deep national interests. This was proven by history, today’s realities show this. This is the foundation of our allied relations, which, undoubtedly, Russia is holding dear,” the embassy said.

The Russian embassy added that Russia intends to continue contributing to the economic prosperity of Armenia, real sovereignty and strengthening of the security of the Armenian people, including through the consistent, very difficult and lengthy work on encouraging the peace agenda in the region.

We grieve with you for the loss and extend our sincere condolences.

Russia has always been and will be standing with our brotherly country—not in words, but in deeds."