US Ambassador Lynne Tracy on Wednesday released a congratulatory message on the occasion of Armenia's Independence Day anniversary.

September 21, 2022, 15:14 Envoy: US is committed to Armenia sovereignty

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message runs as follows:

“On behalf of the U.S. Embassy and the United States, please accept my best wishes for the people of Armenia on this solemn but important Independence Day.

In this very difficult time, I offer my condolences for the loss of life during last week’s attacks. The United States is committed to Armenia’s sovereignty, and we will continue to work towards peace for the South Caucasus region. I commend the strength and resiliency of the Armenian people and their commitment to building a better future.”