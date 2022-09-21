Artsakhpress

Politics

Envoy: US is committed to Armenia sovereignty

US Ambassador Lynne Tracy on Wednesday released a congratulatory message on the occasion of Armenia's Independence Day anniversary.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message runs as follows:

“On behalf of the U.S. Embassy and the United States, please accept my best wishes for the people of Armenia on this solemn but important Independence Day.

In this very difficult time, I offer my condolences for the loss of life during last week’s attacks. The United States is committed to Armenia’s sovereignty, and we will continue to work towards peace for the South Caucasus region. I commend the strength and resiliency of the Armenian people and their commitment to building a better future.”


     

Politics

Paris City Hall raises Armenian flag in sign of solidarity

The Paris City Hall raised the Armenian flag on its building on the occasion of the Armenian Independence Day, as well as in sign of solidarity following the Azeri attack.

Embassy: Russia has always been, will be standing with brotherly Armenia

Russia intends to continue contributing to strengthening the security of the Armenian people, the Russian...

Bayramov: Azerbaijani authorities ready to start working on peace agreement with Armenia

Azerbaijani authorities are ready to start working on a peace treaty with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign...

Azeri troops must immediately withdraw from occupied Armenian territories– Secretary of Security Council to CSTO Sec-Gen

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and the delegation led by CSTO Secretary...

The leaders of the Artsakh NA factions met with Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Major General Andrey Volkov

On September 21, the leaders of the factions of the Artsakh National Assembly met with Commander of the...

Putin sends Independence Day greetings to PM Pashinyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a congratulatory telegram to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol...

Economy

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.15 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

Society

The oath-taking ceremony of the first-year students was held in the Artsakh State University

Today, on September 21, at the monument dedicated to the memory of the fallen student-freedom fighters of Artsakh State University, the oath ceremony of the first-year students of the university was held.

Works are being done to improve Stepanakert’s Artur Mkrtchyan Street

Improvement works are being carried out on Artur Mkrtchyan Street in Stepanakert.

IAEA chief to visit Armenia

A delegation, led by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency...

83 action plans signed as a result of 9th Armenian-Russian Inter-Regional Forum

The economic cooperation between Russia and Armenia both at inter-state and inter-regional level is...

"Azerbaijan's genocidal policy and war crimes in 1918-2022". Press conference held in Stepanakert

On September 19, a press conference entitled "Azerbaijan's genocidal policy and war crimes in 1918-2022"...

Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijani captivity – Office of Armenia’s Representative on international legal matters

Conscript soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Davit Gishyan, born in 2002, has been killed in captivity,...

“Armenian lives matter” - Ukrainian singer Tina Karol expresses support to Armenia

Ukrainian singer Tina Karol has expressed her support to Armenia.

Military

No changes in situation on the frontline – Defense Ministry spokesperson on surrounded Azeri unit in Jermuk direction

There’ve been no changes in the situation since the Chief of General Staff’s report on the frontline, Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan told reporters when asked whether or not the Azerbaijani unit has withdrawn from Jermuk.

No change in situation on border – Armenia Ministry of Defense

No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 10:00, September...

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire at border with Armenia

On September 20, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire with some periodicity in the eastern...

Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 95 servicemen to Armenia

Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of 95 Armenian servicemen killed as a result of the latest attack on...

No change in situation on border – Armenia Ministry of Defense

No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 09:00, September...

207 killed or missing as a result of latest Azerbaijani aggression – Armenia Security Council

The number of those killed or missing as a result of the latest large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan...

Suren Papikyan received Anatoly Sidorov

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today head of the operational group of the CSTO...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Photos

Culture

Zakar Keshishyan's concert held in Stepanakert

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

International

Russian MFA wouldn't comment on Tracy's nomination as ambassador to Moscow

Tbilisi, Baku, Kyiv and Chisinau sign protocol on improving free trade

Russia reveals military losses in Ukraine

Russia to begin partial mobilization – Putin

