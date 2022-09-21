On September 21, the leaders of the factions of the Artsakh National Assembly met with Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Major General Andrey Volkov.

September 21, 2022, 12:54 The leaders of the Artsakh NA factions met with Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Major General Andrey Volkov

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Highlighting the role of the Russian peacekeeping mission in ensuring stability in the region, the general situation, current and future developments in the region were on the discussion agenda.

During the meeting, some issues concerning the new route of Lachin Corridor were addressed. The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent assured that the security of the corridor is completely under the control of the Russian peacekeepers and the existing problems will be solved along with the completion of the current construction works.

At the meeting, the need for frequent contacts in different formats was emphasized, as a result of which solutions will be given to the concerns of the society