Improvement works are being carried out on Artur Mkrtchyan Street in Stepanakert.

September 21, 2022, 12:51 Works are being done to improve Stepanakert’s Artur Mkrtchyan Street

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informs, detailing that external drainage and domestic sewage systems have been established.

At the moment, the construction of the retaining walls and sidewalks of the street is being carried out. After the completion of the preparatory phase, the street paving works will begin.

The contractor is "Viraj" CJSC.