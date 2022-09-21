Putin sends Independence Day greetings to PM Pashinyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a congratulatory telegram to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Independence Day.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Please accept my sincere congratulations on the National Day of the Republic of Armenia, Independence day. We attach great importance to friendly and allied relations with Armenia. It is important that our countries successfully cooperate in various sectors, coordinate efforts in the EEU, CSTO and other multilateral organizations in the CIS.

I am sure that further development of constructive bilateral ties is in the fundamental interests of the Russian and Armenian peoples, and the consistent implementation of the 2020 and 2021 trilateral statements is a good basis for ensuring long-term peace and security in Transcaucasia.

I sincerely wish you robust health and success in state activities, and to all citizens of brotherly Armenia happiness and welfare,” Putin said.