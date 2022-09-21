Russia reveals military losses in Ukraine

The Russian military has lost almost 6,000 troops during the fighting in Ukraine, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday, RT reports.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Fatalities on the Ukrainian side are ten times higher, with 61,207 Ukrainian troops killed, according to the minister.

“Our losses to date are 5,937 dead,” Shoigu said.

He also praised the work of military medics, saying that 90% of the Russian troops who had been wounded during fighting were able to return to action after treatment.

“Initially, the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to between 201,000 and 202,000 people, and since then they have suffered losses of around 100,000, with 61,207 killed and 49,368 others wounded," he said.

Shoigu added that Kiev has since mobilized hundreds of thousands more men into its forces.

The Russian forces and the militias of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk have also eliminated more than 2,000 mercenaries fighting for Kiev, the minister said. Just over 1,000 foreigners currently remain in the ranks of the Ukrainian military, he added.