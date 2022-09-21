No changes in situation on the frontline – Defense Ministry spokesperson on surrounded Azeri unit in Jermuk direction

There’ve been no changes in the situation since the Chief of General Staff’s report on the frontline, Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan told reporters when asked whether or not the Azerbaijani unit has withdrawn from Jermuk.
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Armenia on Independence Day.
On September 20, on the margins of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister of Armenia...
Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan has issued a congratulatory message on the 31st anniversary of...
Ruben Vardanyan, a well-known businessman and social entrepreneur met with the second and third presidents...
First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan hosted at his residence President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan...
Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will arrive in...
CSTO is taking measures to reduce tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian President Vladimir...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.15 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...
Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...
The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...
The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.
A delegation, led by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will visit Armenia on October 4-5.
The economic cooperation between Russia and Armenia both at inter-state and inter-regional level is...
On September 19, a press conference entitled "Azerbaijan's genocidal policy and war crimes in 1918-2022"...
Conscript soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Davit Gishyan, born in 2002, has been killed in captivity,...
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol has expressed her support to Armenia.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin addressed the participants of the 9th Armenian-Russian Inter-Regional...
No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 10:00, September...
On September 20, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire with some periodicity in the eastern...
Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of 95 Armenian servicemen killed as a result of the latest attack on...
The number of those killed or missing as a result of the latest large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan...
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today head of the operational group of the CSTO...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
