No changes in situation on the frontline – Defense Ministry spokesperson on surrounded Azeri unit in Jermuk direction

There’ve been no changes in the situation since the Chief of General Staff’s report on the frontline, Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan told reporters when asked whether or not the Azerbaijani unit has withdrawn from Jermuk.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: When asked to elaborate, he again repeated that there have been no changes in the situation.

On September 16, the Chief of the General Staff had said that one Azerbaijani unit is located on a hilltop and if their supply lines are cut they will have to abandon the position. He had said that the unit is surrounded from the sides by the Armenian military.

When asked about possible losses of territory or positions, Torosyan said the military is now clarifying both material and other losses and will release information.

Torosyan said the names of the fallen troops will be released after final clarifications.

“The Armed Forces are entirely fulfilling their mission, alertly implementing all objectives for protecting the state border and sovereign territory,” Torosyan said.