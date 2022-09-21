Russia to begin partial mobilization – Putin

In a nationwide address on Wednesday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization, RT reports.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: He explained that the Defense Ministry has recommended drawing military reservists into active service, as the country faces a protracted conflict in Ukraine and Donbass.

The measure is sensible and necessary under the circumstances, Putin stated, adding that he has already signed an order for the call-up to start immediately. The Armed Forces will draw on military reservists only, and those who have completed national service, the president added. He promised that they will be provided with additional training along with all the benefits due to people involved in active duty.