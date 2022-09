On September 20, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire with some periodicity in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

September 21, 2022, 09:10 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire at border with Armenia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azeri military used small arms fire in the ceasefire breach.

As of 22:30 the situation was stable and the shooting had stopped.