Ruben Vardanyan met with the second and third presidents of the Republic of Artsakh

September 20, 2022, 16:48

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruben Vardanyan informed about this on his Facebook page.

"Today in Stepanakert, I met with the former presidents of the Artsakh Republic, Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan. Issues concerning the threats to our Motherland, geopolitical challenges, security, preservation of the Armenian Artsakh and its development were on the discussion agend. It was very important for me to know the opinion of the presidents. We are convinced that the only way to face challenges is the use of the full potential of all Armenians,” Vardanyan wrote, in particular.