First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan hosted at his residence President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on September 20, Spokesperson to the first president Arman Musinyan said in a statement on social media.

September 20, 2022, 16:41 Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Arayik Harutyunyan discuss current situations in Armenia and Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Views were exchanged on the current situations in Armenia and Artsakh and the upcoming actions deriving from it”, the spokesman said.