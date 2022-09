Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will arrive in Armenia on September 20-25.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on preparing the visit of the CSTO chief and his delegation to Armenia.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.