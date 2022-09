The annual summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Yerevan in November 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

September 20, 2022, 17:33 Yerevan to host CSTO annual summit in November 2022

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The annual summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization will be held in Yerevan in November”, Putin said.