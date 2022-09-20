Putin: CSTO is taking measures to reduce tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia

CSTO is taking measures to reduce tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when he addressed foreign ambassadors at a credentials ceremony held in the Kremlin on Tuesday, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenian Ambassador Vagarshak Harutyunyan also presented his credentials to the Russian president.

"I would like to note that measures are being taken by the organization in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border area. A special mission led by the CSTO Secretary General has been sent to the confrontation zone. It has been charged to prepare proposals for the Council of Collective Security based on the results of the study of the situation," the Russian leader said.

According to Vladimir Putin, any conflict situations between states close to Russia are of serious concern.

"We call on everyone to show restraint, strictly observe the ceasefire and firmly follow the trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," Putin said.

He noted that one should proceed from the fact that the key to a solution is in professional, joint work within the framework of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with Russia's advisory assistance.