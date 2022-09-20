Putin: Armenia is our closest friend, strategic ally

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Armenian people on the upcoming Independence Day anniversary, and noted that Russia and Armenia are close friends and strategic allies.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate the fraternal Armenian people and the leadership of the country on the occasion of Independence Day, which is celebrated tomorrow," Putin said during Tuesday’s ceremony of handing credentials to foreign ambassadors, news.am informs.

"Armenia is our closest friend and strategic ally," the Russian president said.

Putin noted that Russia and Armenia continue their intensive political dialogue.

"This year alone, [Armenian PM] Nikol Vovayevich Pashinyan and I have met three times," added the Russian president.