83 action plans signed as a result of 9th Armenian-Russian Inter-Regional Forum

The economic cooperation between Russia and Armenia both at inter-state and inter-regional level is developing actively, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach said during a press conference.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “83 action plans were signed as a result of the 9th Armenian-Russian Inter-Regional Forum, according to which our regions (around 30 regions, although almost all regions of Russia are engaged in active economic partnership with Armenia) proposed concrete actions for the development of inter-regional, economic, social and cultural areas by 2027. It’s quite a long-term and prospective cooperation program in all directions”, he said.

He reminded that in the first half of 2022 the trade turnover between Armenia and Russia increased by almost 50% or more than 1.6 billion dollars compared to the same period of 2021, and despite the negative forecasts of leading international organizations, Armenia has registered a double-digit economic growth.