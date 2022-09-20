Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 95 servicemen to Armenia

Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of 95 Armenian servicemen killed as a result of the latest attack on Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Aram Torosyan told Armenpress.

He said that these returned bodies are among the 207 who were killed or went missing as a result of the latest Azerbaijani attack.

On September 17 Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of 32 servicemen to Armenia.

On September 19 the Security Council of Armenia said that the number of those killed or missing as a result of the latest large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan reaches 207.