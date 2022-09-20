Armenian FM briefs OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on details of Azerbaijani aggression

On September 19, on the margins of the 77th session of UNGA, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Foreign Minister of Poland, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Zbigniew Rau, the Armenian MFA reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Foreign Minister of Armenia briefed his counterpart on the details of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia, considering unacceptable the targeting of civilian population and infrastructures and gross violations of international and humanitarian law.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that with such actions, Azerbaijan clearly undermines the processes of establishing peace and stability in the region, particularly noting the importance of targeted and clear condemnation by the international community, including the OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office. The urgency of implementing the existing mechanisms within the OSCE framework was also highlighted.

The Armenian side stressed that the large-scale military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia grossly violates fundamental provisions of international humanitarian law, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act.

During the meeting, the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in promoting the peace process aimed at the comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was emphasized.