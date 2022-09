On September 19, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in the event organized by the Armenian National Committee of the USA Eastern Region, the Armenian Assembly of America and the U.S. Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues in the U.S. Congress in Washington, DC.

September 20, 2022, 11:55 Foreign Minister David Babayan Participated in the Event Organized in the U.S. Congress

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Minister Babayan delivered a speech at the event, touching upon the possible developments in the Caucasus region, the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict and the current situation in Artsakh.

The Minister noted that the position of official Stepanakert on the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict had remained unchanged - Artsakh considers important the peaceful negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, with the full-fledged participation of Artsakh.

David Babayan also underlined that Artsakh would never be a part of Azerbaijan, stressing that the aggressive and genocidal policy of dictatorial Azerbaijan, Turkey and international terrorists towards Artsakh is fraught with serious challenges, and the indifference, moreover, the encouragement of the militant policy would generate existential threats for the entire civilized world.

Speaking about the Armenian community of America, the Minister noted that it is one of the strongest and most established segments of the Diaspora. David Babayan also expressed his gratitude to the U.S. people and Government for their special attitude towards the American Armenians.

During the event, the Minister highly appreciated the activities of the U.S. Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues in protecting the rights of the people of Artsakh and condemning the aggressive policy of Turkey and Azerbaijan, considering it an exemplary manifestation of the principles of democracy and humanity.