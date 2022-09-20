Zakar Keshishyan's concert held in Stepanakert

On September 19, The concert of Zakar Keshishyan, the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Varanda Children's and Junior Youth Choir , Honored Art Worker of Artsakh Zakar Keshishian , was held in the Palace of Culture and Youth of Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, during the concert, accompanied by pianist Nadezhda Sargsyan, Komitas' compositions were played. Zakar Keshishyan informed that he is summing up this year's mission in Artsakh with a concert.

"After the fall of Shushi, when the children of the choir had scattered around the world, in order to maintain contact with them, I decided to come to Artsakh and resume our activities. Shushi was and will be the capital of ancient Armenian culture. I strongly believe in it, otherwise I wouldn't come and unite the students of the choir again," he said.