US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, who hosted Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in New York on September 19, encouraged the sides to meet again before the end of the month, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

September 20, 2022, 10:28 Blinken proposes Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet again

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Secretary Blinken conveyed condolences for the lives lost and emphasized the need to prevent further hostilities, underscoring the importance of returning to the peace process. They discussed next steps, and the Secretary encouraged the sides to meet again before the end of the month,” statement continues.