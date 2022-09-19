207 killed or missing as a result of latest Azerbaijani aggression – Armenia Security Council

The number of those killed or missing as a result of the latest large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan reaches 207, the Security Council of Armenia said in a statement after the sitting chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Three civilians were killed, two others are considered missing, 293 servicemen and 3 civilians were wounded, 20 servicemen were captured. There are evidences of cases of torture, mutilation, and thus illegal killing of captured or killed Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijanis”, the statement says.

The Azerbaijani armed forces shelled 36 settlements, including Goris, Sisian, Kapan, Jermuk, Vardenis, Tegh and Geghamasar communities and as a result 192 houses, 3 hotels, 2 schools, 1 medical center, 1 celebration hall and 4 barns were partly or fully destroyed. Seven power grid facilities, 5 water infrastructures, 3 gas pipelines, 1 bridge, 2 automobile roads and 1 street were damaged. Also 2 ambulances and 4 private cars were shot at.