At the initiative of the American side, a trilateral meeting will be held between Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in New York, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement on social media.

September 19, 2022, 17:01 Mirzoyan-Blinken-Bayramov meeting to take place in New York

