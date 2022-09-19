Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijani captivity – Office of Armenia’s Representative on international legal matters

Conscript soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Davit Gishyan, born in 2002, has been killed in captivity,

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesperson at the Office of Armenia’s Representative on international legal matters Hasmik Samvelyan told Armenpress.

The body of Davit Gishyan has been among the bodies of 32 Armenian soldiers which Azerbaijan returned on September 17.

Davit Gishyan’s family recognized him in the video spread in one of the Azerbaijani Telegram channels. In the video it is seen that Davit Gishyan has suffered an injury in the shoulder area and has been taken captive by the Azerbaijani forces. The video showed that he was being provided with a medical care.