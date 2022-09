Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today head of the operational group of the CSTO monitoring mission to Armenia, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, the ministry said in a news release.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov presented the results of the works done by the group on the operational situation in recent days.