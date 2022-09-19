Iran reiterates it will not accept any geopolitical change in region

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has commented on the latest military operations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border which started as a result of the attack of Azerbaijan on Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The spokesperson said Iran believes that the political will of the two countries to start negotiations, the regional framework and the joint efforts of the neighbors will help to solve the conflicts in Caucasus.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly expressed its sincere position over the developments happening in the South Caucasus. Unfortunately, we again witnessed a new stage of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which resulted in losses and wounded on both sides. Iran, based on its friendly policy and the principled policy aimed at contributing constructively to the quick settlement of regional crises, has made political efforts”, the foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Nasser Kanaani said Tehran believes that it is necessary to apply political approaches and solutions to stop the conflicts, reduce tension and enter a political dialogue for solving the border disputes between the two countries. “Iran will also not accept any geopolitical change in the region”, he added.