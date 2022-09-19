President of Russia Vladimir Putin addressed the participants of the 9th Armenian-Russian Inter-Regional Forum in a message, stating that Russia and Armenia have accumulated a great cooperation experience in different directions.

September 19, 2022, 12:10 Bilateral ties between Russia and Armenia brought to high allied level – Putin addresses message

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “This year our countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. It’s important that in the past period Russia and Armenia have accumulated a great experience of constructive cooperation in different areas, and that the bilateral ties have been brought to a high allied level”, Putin said in his message as published in the Kremlin website.